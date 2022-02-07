Rock Report 2/7/22

All That Remains may have parted ways with bassist Aaron Patrick last year, but it didn’t take long for them to fill the vacancy, and they’ve done so with a face that’s already familiar to longtime fans of the group. Matt Deis has reclaimed the position he held in the band during the early 2000s.
This year’s Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival is set to once again descend upon the grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio with Korn, Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin serving as the headlining acts at the three-day event.
The location is an iconic one made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption, which featured scenes shot on-site at the historic prison. Fans will not only have the opportunity to catch three days worth of bands, but will also be able to walk through sections of the actual reformatory on free tours with a tattoo convention, haunted attractions, art and more all present to enhance the festival experience.
Red Hot Chili Peppers have set Unlimited Love as the title of their first album since 2016’s The Getaway. Among the 17 new tracks on the record is “Black Summer,” the first single for which the band has also released a music video for.