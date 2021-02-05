Rock Report 2/5/2021

Things are looking up in the live music department. Recently announced were the dates for 5 of the perennial destination music festivals. Starting in July with Rock Fest in Caddott Wisconsin and Inkcarceration in Mansfield Ohio. In September you get Louder Than Life in Louisville Kentucky. Aftershock in Sacramento California is scheduled for October and Welcome to Rockville is set for November in Daytona Beach Florida. —FESTIVAL DETAILS—
The Marilyn Manson debacle continues. The police were called to the home of Manson this past Wednesday for a wellness check when concerned parties couldn’t contact Manson. Then, Manson’s former wife burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese posted on her Instagram that “the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple.” Meanwhile Trent Reznor reiterated his dislike of Manson in a recent interview “I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago,” Marilyn Manson is accused of abuse by several women. —WELFARE CHECK— —EX WORDS— —THE DISLIKE IS STRONG IN THIS ONE—
The Pretty Reckless have released the video for their new single And So It Went featuring Tom Morello. You can see it now on YouTube. Their new album Death By Rock and Roll is due out next Friday. —HIGH UPON A THRONE—
