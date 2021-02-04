Rock Report 2/4/2021

Awards season is upon us and the shows will look different this year. The Grammys have decided to host the event outdoors with no spectators on March 14th while the Golden Globes will be held virtually on February 28th. —GOLDEN GLOBES— —THE GRAMMYS–
Other things that will look different will be Summerfest this year. The world’s largest music festival announced recently that they are moving the dates of the event to September to allow for the covid-19 vaccine to get administered to more people. Artists already on board for Summerfest 2021 are Guns N Roses, Blink-182, and more with more artists being announced this spring. —FALLFEST??—
After the Big Game on Sunday keep your eyes open for a performance from Metallica. The metal legends will be playing on A Late Show with Stephen Colbert immediately following the conclusion of the Big Game. —ALMOST MIDNIGHTALLICA—
