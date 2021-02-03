Rock Report 2/3/2021

On Monday Evan Rachel Wood accused Marilyn Manson of domestic violence and sexual assault. After her Instagram post four other ex-girlfriends of Manson came forward with similar claims. Yesterday Manson released a statement calling the accusations “horrible distortions of reality” Whether the allegations are true the fallout is real. Manson’s record label Loma Vista Recordings dropped him as a client. His episode of Creepshow that he was to cameo in was pulled from broadcast and his recurring role in American Gods was cut. —ALLEGATIONS AND FALLOUT—
On Saturday night ahead of the Big Game, Green Day will be opening the NFL Honors show on CBS. The event celebrates the 2020 pro football season and will feature the season awards including MVP, Coach of the year and more. In a statement about the performance Green Day said “Fired up to finally be back on stage!” —IN GREEN DAY’S WORDS—
Weezer has two albums coming out this year. Van Weezer which drops in May and Ok Human which came out last week. Rivers Cuomo stated in a recent interview his intention of working on a “four album set where each album corresponds to one of the four seasons” When he plans to start work on it he didn’t say. —FOUR SEASONS OF WEEZER—
