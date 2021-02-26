Rock Report 2/26/2021

Last year it was revealed that Beavis & Butthead would be making their triumphant return to television in a reboot of their 90’s show from MTV. As of this week it looks like we may get a movie from the moronic duo as well. However, even with all this talk of their return no concrete dates have been announced for either project. —SOURCE STORY— —BEAVIS & BUTHEAD MOVIE TEASER—
Rival Sons took the time during the pandemic to launch their own record label. The new label is called Sacred Tongue Recordings and the first offerings from the new label will be remasters of the first Rival Sons album, 2009’s Before the Fire and their follow up EP 2010’s Rival Sons. Both albums are due out March 26th. —MORE TO THE STORY—
Rob Zombie has a penchant for long weird album titles. With the new Zombie on Zombie YouTube animated video series, starring an animated Rob and Sherri Moon Zombie, we will get insight on how Rob came to name this newest album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Conspiracy that is due out March 12th. You can see the first episode now on Rob Zombie’s YouTube channel. —ZOMBIE ON ZOMBIE EPISODE ONE—
