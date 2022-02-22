Rock Report 2/22/22

Actress Anna Kendrick has purchased Muse drummer Dominic Howard’s Hollywood Hills home. The Los Angeles home was built in 1958 and is nearly 5,000 square feet.
The Muse drummer wasn’t the only celebrity that has lived in this nearly $7 million home. Mila Kunis purchased the home in 2008 and lived there for six years before she got married to Ashton Kutcher. The Hollywood Hills home was then sold to someone else in 2014 prior to Dominic Howard buying the home just three months later according to Dirt.
Palaye Royale guitarist Sebastian Danzig injured his foot in an onstage jump, resulting in a break on his heel that the musician is currently treating as he continues with the glammy art-rock band’s 2022 world tour.
Fan-captured video shows the moment Danzig suffered the injury, seconds after his epic leap from atop a tall speaker column on the side of the stage.
“At this moment… he knew he fucked up,” Danzig cheekily captioned the clip he shared on Feb. 12.
Breaking Benjamin have already been tabbed as one of the headlining acts for three festivals later this year and now a headlining U.S. tour has been set for the spring with special guests Seether, Starset and Lacey Sturm.
The month-long trek features a total of 17 stops and will occupy the eastern half of the country with the first show taking place in Manchester, New Hampshire on April 22. From there, it’s down the coast and over to the midwest with a final date in Savannah, Georgia on May 21.