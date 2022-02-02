Rock Report – 2/2/22

Korn are counting down the days until their Requiem album arrives, but they’ve got something special in store on the eve of the album’s release. Come Feb. 3, Korn will put on a global livestream event dubbed “Requiem Mass” to celebrate the new album.
The livestream will feature an intimate live show taking place at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles. There are only 300 tickets available for those to attend in person and they SOLD OUT YESTERDAY .
When you can’t find headphones good enough for your music, you make your own. These Heavys Headphones were created for listening to heavy metal and here’s what makes the headphones different.
The band will be joined by South Bay rockers, Slaughterhouse, who previously joined them during their recent run with Alkaline Trio. Tickets for the run will go on sale today (Feb. 1) at 12N local time and you can get additional ticketing info via the BadReligion.com website.