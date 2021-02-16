Rock Report 2/16/2021

The Foo Fighters new album Medicine at Midnight has only been out for a week and a half and it is already a commercial success. The new album hit number one on the U.K. charts on Friday and then debuted at number one on the billboard 200 album chart on Sunday. This makes Medicine at Midnight the Foo Fighters fifth number one album in the U.K. and their third number one album in the U.S. —U.K. NEWS— —US NEWS—
Lacey Sturm the former lead singer for Flyleaf has released new song over the weekend called State of Me. She collaborated with Skillet’s John and Korey Cooper for the writing of the song. You can see the video for State of Me on YouTube now. —STATE OF VIDEO—
Falling in Reverse have also released some new music or rather a revamped version of one of their tunes. Ronnie Radke and company decided to release an updated version of their 2011 track called I’m Not A Vampire. In addition to the reworked song, Falling in Reverse also announced a pair of streaming shows on April 16th and 30th tickets are on sale at Falling In Reverse dot com. —REVAMPED I’M NOT A VAMPIRE— —TICKETS FOR FALLING IN REVERSE LIVE FROM THE UNKNOWN—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes