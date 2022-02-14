Rock Report 2/14/22

Bush singer Gavin Rossdale is hosting a dinner party and we’re all invited. The frontman for the popular post-grunge band will be the chef and host on a new cooking show called E.A.T.
Shooting is apparently “underway” and some of Rossdale’s guests so far are crooning legend Tom Jones and comedian and 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer.
Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has just announced the CMFB…Sides solo EP and has debuted his cover of “On the Dark Side,” which was originally by John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band.
The song was made famous in the 1983 film Eddie and the Cruisers, which was directed by Martin Davidson and based on the P.F. Kluge fiction novel of the same name that was published three years prior to the film’s release. The plot is centered around the band Eddie and the Cruisers and the disappearance of cult rocker and group namesake, Eddie Wilson.
Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett had no idea his historic 1959 Les Paul Standard — the guitar affectionately known as “Greeny,” first owned by Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green then musician Gary Moore — had an exact twin right off the old Gibson factory floor.
After all, why would he? Just think of the chances. Greeny is one of the most expensive guitars ever sold , 2 million dollars!