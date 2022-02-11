Rock Report 2/11/22

Avenged Sevenfold fans know the band’s been hard at work on a new studio album, the follow-up to 2016’s The Stage, for the last several years. Now, via A7X drummer Brooks Wackerman, the California metal act has revealed they’re “90 percent” done with the record, and they said it’s unlike anything they’ve released in the past. How’s that for a new album tease?
This is what listeners learned in a pair of social media updates from Wackerman and Avenged Sevenfold lead vocalist M. Shadows on Wednesday (Feb. 9). Each shared photos from one of the album’s final sessions the day prior, as they recorded a large orchestra.
Green Day bandleader Billie Joe Armstrong‘s stolen classic 1962 Chevy II was recovered by police on Tuesday (Feb. 8) after the musician had put out a public plea for the help in finding it. Police from Modesto, Calif., found the car abandoned in El Modena, an incorporated area of Southern California near Orange.
Costa Mesa Police said on Twitter, “Last night, Feb. 8, Detective Lopez, acting on tips from the public, asked the @OCSheriff to look for the stolen vehicle in the unincorporated area of El Modena in the City of Orange, where the vehicle was found abandoned.” No arrests have been made.
If your city didn’t get a tour stop on the first leg of Sevendust’s 21st Anniversary tour celebrating Animosity, then you may have one now. The group just added a second leg of dates for this spring that will carry them into May.
The band gets a bit of a breather, as the first leg of the tour runs March 4 in Oklahoma City through March 27 in Nashville. The second leg doesn’t kick off until April 29 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with the group then playing primarily East Coast and southeastern U.S. dates. You can see all of the dates, cities and venues below.