Rock Report 2/10/2021

It’s been almost a year since we’ve had the ability to get together in large crowds and let the music work its will on us and it may be even longer depending on how things progress with the vaccinations for Covid-19. However, a new documentary is coming out to help get us through these times. It’s called Long Live Rock….Celebrate the Chaos and features interviews and performances from Metallica, Guns N Roses, Avenged Sevenfold and more. The movie will premiere online on March 11th. —DOCUMENTARY DETAILS—
Halestorm has spent most of the pandemic working on new music and though they have felt close to having a new album it just hasn’t come together yet. Lzzy Hale, front woman for Halestorm said in a recent interview about the near completion of an album “We thought we had that, like, two times ago so now we just keep writing and it keeps evolving.” —FULL HALE-STORY—
Last December Andy Biersack released his autobiography detailing his life in Cincinnati through the early years of Black Veil Brides. Due to the response to the book Biersack has just released an audiobook version of his autobiography which is called They Don’t Need to Understand. Black Veil Brides also released new music in for from of their new single Scarlett Cross which will be on their new album The Phantom Tomorrow due out later this year. —BIERSACK AUDIOBOOK— —BVB SCARLET CROSS—
