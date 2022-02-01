Rock Report 2/1/22

Slash will take part in a chat and a musical performance with MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS on the Wednesday, February 2 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, airing at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.
SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS‘ new album, titled “4”, will be released on February 11 via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG. “4” is Slash‘s fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).
A behind-the-scenes look at Nita Strauss performing her latest single, “Dead Inside”, at halftime at a Los Angeles Rams game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California last month can be seen below.
In October, Nita shared “Dead Inside”, her first new music since the release of her critically acclaimed debut solo album “Controlled Chaos” in 2018. The track is her first-ever solo collaboration with a vocalist, David Draiman, frontman of Grammy-nominated rock icons DISTURBED.
VOLBEAT played its first show with former SLAYER and TESTAMENT drummer Jon Dette last night (Saturday, January 29) at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. Dette is filling in for VOLBEAT‘s regular drummer, Jon Larsen, who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, earlier in the week.
Fan-filmed video of the Portland concert can be seen below.
VOLBEAT canceled its show Friday (January 29) at Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa, Idaho as a result of Larsen‘s diagnosis.