Rock Report 12-8-2021

Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides and Motionless in White are heading out on a co-headlining tour this spring dubbed the Trinity of Terror Tour. the tour will be at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on Saturday April 2nd.
Also announced, Alice Cooper is hitting the road for a spring tour with Buckcherry. The closest they come to the WIIL Rock listening area is Appleton, Wisconsin.
The Warning, three sisters who went viral in 2015 for their cover of Metallica’s Enter Sandman have announced they will be heading out on their first headlining tour. You can see them when they come to Bottom Lounge on February 2nd.
Other tours that were announced that will require a bit of traveling, unless they add more dates to them, is Incubus and Tenacious D.
Dave Mustaine revealed in a recent Cameo video that the new Megadeth album is close to being done but didn’t go so far as to say when The Sick, The Dying and The Dead would actually drop.
Papa Roach have a new album in the works which will drop in early 2022. It doesn’t have a name yet but in a recent interview bassist for Papa Roach Tobin Esperance said they had narrowed it down to fourteen songs.
And finally if you missed Knotfest L.A. last month Slipknot released a two minute video called Official Aftermovie that recaps the event. The vide is available on YouTube now.