Rock Report 12/8/2020

Last Friday Greta Van Fleet announced their sophomore album would be called The Battle at Garden’s Gate and would drop on April 16th of 2021. Tonight you can see them perform on A Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Odds are they will play their lead single from the new album My Way Soon, however there is always an outside chance they will roll out the 6 minute epic they just released last Friday Age of Machine. Tune into Colbert tonight to find out. —FULL STORY—
Last month after the release of their new album Power Up, AC/DC had tease 58 seconds of another song called Demon Fire and then released a completely different full song days later. Now it looks like we’ll finally get Demon Fire in it’s entirety along with a video treatment for the song. The video for Demon Fire drops tomorrow at 9 am and it was filmed virtually. In a video last month talking about the filming of the video virtual front man Brian Johns said “The thing is, none of us have ever done this before, so it’s gonna be brilliant, standing like a tit, by yourself, miming on a microphone because you know that we’re miming, and we know that you know that we know that you know that we’re miming, but still — it’s gonna be fun.” —SOURCE STORY—
When you’re as hot as Motley Crue has been for decades it’s only natural to get into the hot sauce business at some time, and that time is now. The Crue just released a limited edition hot sauce set on their webstore which includes hot sauce names like Shout at the devil extra hot sauce, Home Sweet Homes Mango Pepper hot sauce, and four more. The hot sauce set will set you back 75 bucks. The only downside is that the Motley Crue hot sauce set has already sold out and it’s unclear if they will make more. —MOTLEY SAUCE—
