Rock Report 12/7/2020

Friday was another day of new music. The Hu Released a cover of Metallica’s Sad But True done in only the way The Hu could do. You can hear it now via digital platforms. —SAD BUT HU VIDEO—
Evanescence also dropped new music in the form of Yeah Right. They also announced the release date for their new album The Bitter Truth to be March of 2021. The new tune Yeah Right is available via digital outlets now. —YEAH VIDEO—
Greta Van Fleet also revealed information about their sophomore album which will be called The Battle at Garden’s Gate and will drop in April of 2021. They also unleashed a seven minute epic called Age of Machine to all digital outlets. —7 MINUTES OF GRETA—
We haven’t heard anything from Gemini Syndrome since their sophomore release in 2016. That all changed this past Friday when they dropped the first single off their forthcoming third album. The name of the tune is called Reintegration and it is available via digital outlets now. No word on when Gemini Syndrome’s third album will drop. —4 YEARS COMING—
And finally, following up the completion of her second album, Diamante is having a party this Saturday in the form of her Blue Balls Holiday Live Stream. Tickets for the live stream event are available now and check out her latest release I love myself for hating you available via digital outlets now. —DIAMANTE WHO HURT YOU?—
