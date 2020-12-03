Rock Report 12/3/2020

If you haven’t finished all your holiday shopping and you have a Chris Cornell fan on your list a rare opportunity is out there right now. Cornell’s 1966 Fender Jazzmaster guitar that he used to record Soundgarden’s 1994 album Superunkown and to tour with in ’93 and ’94 is up for auction. However, you may have to crack open your piggy bank to swing it as the guitar is expected to fetch as much as a quarter of a million dollars. Go to gotta have rock and roll dot com to place your bid. —LET THE BIDDING BEGIN—
Fever 333 released a new ep in October called wrong generation and then did a world virtual tour to support it. This Friday they are adding to that with the Wrong Generation Townhall streaming event which will feature a performance from that world tour and a live q & a session with the band. Get tickets for the event on fever333 dot veeps dot com. —TOWNHALL TICKETS—
Just in time for the holidays Badflower is hoping to cheer you up with a live stream concert which they are calling Christmas is Canceled. The live stream event is slated for Sunday December 13th and lead singer Josh Katz of Badflower said of the event recently “It’s gonna be really special and emotional, we plan on playing some songs that you’ve never heard live before.” Tickets for the Badflower Christmas is Canceled live stream are available now via badflower dot veeps dot com. —#CHRISTMASISCANCELED TICKETS—
