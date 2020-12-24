Rock Report 12/24/2020

Christmas came early for the ex-girlfriend of Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext. Whitney Johns was granted a two year domestic violence restraining order against the singer after a 5 day virtual trial. Vext was alleged to have assaulted Johns multiple times, however Vext said in past social media statements about the allegations “Fake AF news” that was “not even worth addressing.” —SOURCE MATERIAL—
In 2009 Billboard started the Rock Airplay chart to measure radio play of songs across rock formatted stations. This week Cage The Elephant logged their 13th top 10 single on that chart with Skin and Bones. They had been tied with Shinedown until this week at 12 top tens apiece. Skin and Bones is the lastest single from Cage the Elephants 2019 album Social Cues. —LUCKY 13—
In 2010 a travelling museum was created to promote and preserve the legacy of the guitar. Every year since its inception the Nation Guitar Museum awards a guitar player with their Lifetime Achievement Award. The recipient is usually a living musician who “has contributed to the legacy of the guitar,” This year they have broken with tradition to award the late Eddie Van Halen with that honor. According to a Facebook post the reason that Van Halen hadn’t received the Nation Guitar Museums Lifetime Achievement award sooner was because Eddie certainly would have received this award at some point in the future, as it seemed that he still had a lifetime of guitar greatness to give.” Check out the complete list of award winners at national guitar museum dot com. —MUSEUM WEBSITE—
This is the last #rockreport until after the new year. Happy Holidays!
