Rock Report 12/22/21

New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called pheochromocytoma. The musician underwent successful surgery to remove the tumor earlier this month, but not before Gilbert’s wife saved his life after she found him unresponsive in bed.
The past couple of weeks have been harrowing for Chad Gilbert, who helped form the pop-punk favorites in 1997. He detailed his ordeal in a lengthy Instagram post which spills into the comments section.
A photo of Alice Cooper serving food to children at what appears to be a potluck or food bank is making the rounds on Twitter this week, and commenters’ reactions have sent the pic trending on the social network.
The image isn’t new, however, and has cropped up online before. But the visual juxtaposition of the now 73-year-old godfather of shock rock lending a helping hand to those who may be less fortunate seems to elicit a wealth of observations from those who view it.
Metallica played a pair of 40th anniversary shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco, and on the first night (Dec. 17), they played the Reload cut “Fixxxer” live for the very first time.
The first performance in celebration of the band’s four decades together came one day after Mayor London Breed officially deemed Dec. 16 “Metallica Day” in San Francisco, the California city where Metallica and many other influential thrash bands first cut their teeth and rose to prominence.