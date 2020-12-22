Rock Report 12/22/2020

As the Grammy Award Show gets ever closer the Recording Academy released the songs and albums getting inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame this year. To be eligible the recording must be at least 25 years old and “exhibit qualitative or historical significance.” This year sees the induction of The Beastie Boys License to Ill, Pearl Jam’s Ten, Journey’s Don’t Stop Believing and more. For the full list of inductees go to Grammy dot com. —COMPLETE GRAMMY HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE LIST—
As the end of 2020 closes in, artists are releasing songs that express their feelings on the year and the pandemic. Steel Panther just released a song titled Eff 2020. Not to be outdone Shim teamed up with Royal Bliss and Lou Brutus to release a song with the same title. Now the godfather of punk, Iggy Pop is getting into it with his latest release Dirty Little Virus. You can pick up Dirty Little Virus on Iggy Pop’s bandcamp page. —DIRTY LITTLE VIRUS—
Mere days ago My Chemical Romance celebrated the one year anniversary of their reunion show at the Shrine Expo Hall in L.A. Frank Iero and Mikey Way took to social media to share their feelings on the anniversary. As of this moment in time the MCR reunion tour that was set for this year, is set to kick off in the U.K in June. —IERO’S THOUGHTS— —WAY MUSINGS—
