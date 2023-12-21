ROCK REPORT 12/21/2023…. Sebastian Bach…. Godsmack…. The Rolling Stones….

Sebastian Bach will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of Skid Row’s debut album next year by performing the album in it’s entirety. As of now, the singer has only a few shows announced, with the closest one to the WIIL Rock listening area being in Saint Paul, Minnesota. If more are added, we will be the first to let you know.

Godsmack’s Sully Erna was recently interviewed about the upcoming “Vibes Tour” the band will be embarking on next year. Erna says the band will deliver a series of intimate evenings featuring a mix of acoustic and electric performances, along with untold stories in theatres across North America.

And finally, a scripted TV series about the Rolling Stones has been scrapped by Disney. The show was supposed to be aired on FX, covering the band’s glory years, but because of a lack of funds and ambition, it has been put on the back burner for now.