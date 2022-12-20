Rock Report 12/20/22 – 5FDP, Greta Van Fleet and Slayer !
December 20, 2022 7:44AM CST
Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Jason Hook has offered another taste of the music from his new project HOOK. Jason took to his Instagram to share a couple of videos from the recording studio where he has been working on his new material.
GRETA VAN FLEET is putting the finishing touches on its third full-length album. The Grammy-winning Michigan rockers, who are now based in Nashville, offered an update on the follow-up to 2021’s “The Battle At Garden’s Gate” in a recent interview
Former SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo has collaborated with his wife on a “love song” called “The Gift”. The 57-year-old Cuban-born musician shared an Andy Wallis-created video for the track via his YouTube channel.