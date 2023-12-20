ROCK REPORT 12/20/2023….. Mr. Bungle…. Weezer… Bullet For My Valentine….

Source: YouTube

Ex Mr. Bungle member Theo Lengyel who played sax in the group between ’86 and ’95 seems to be in some serious trouble. According to the El Cerrito police department in California, Lengyel is wanted as a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend Alice Hermann who has been missing since the third of December. Police say that Lengyel, who also goes by the name “Mylo Stone”, has not cooperated with the investigation.

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo says that the band has some major plans for the year of 2024 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album. The singer stated that they are going to re-release the band’s Blue album as a “deluxe package”, along with an epic tour to follow.

And finally, Bullet For My Valentine will be celebrating a milestone as well in 2025. In a recent interview, lead singer Matt Tuck said that things are a bit quiet in the “Valentine Camp” right now, but to expect a new album in 2024, with a tour to follow in ’25 to celebrate 20 years since the release of their debut album “The Poison”.