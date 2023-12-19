ROCK REPORT 12/19/2023…. Misfits…. Plush…. Mark Tremonti….

Source: YouTube

Manny Martinez who was the original drummer for Misfits, died over the weekend at the age of 69. Martinez was part of the original Misfits lineup alongside Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only in 1977 and played only a handful of shows before leaving the group.

Plush have announced that they will be releasing a brand new EP titled “Find The Beautiful”. The group announced on their official site that the new album will be hitting shelves on January 19th.

And finally, Mark Tremonti, who just released his first-ever Christmas album back in October, just performed at Walt Disney Theatre in Orlando this past Saturday as part of his “Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra: Christmas Special”.