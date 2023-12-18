ROCK REPORT 12/18/2023…. AC/DC…. Tommy Lee…. Queens of the Stone Age….

Source: YouTube

AC/DC confirmed on social media that the band’s original drummer passed away at the age of 77 on Saturday. Colin Burgess who joined AC/DC in 1973 was with the band pre-Bon Scott days and played on the original version of their first single, “Can I Sit Next To You Girl”. No cause of death has been put out there as of yet.

Tommy Lee is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman 20 years ago in the cockpit of a helicopter. According to the lawsuit filed last Friday in L.A., the woman claims that she was “lured” into the chopper by the pilot back in 2003, with the Crue drummer highly under the influence of substances, trying to take advantage of her. The unidentified victim says it took 20 years to report the alleged accusations because she felt no one would believe her.

And finally, Queens of the Stone Age who just completed their 2023 leg of “The End Is Nero” tour made a stop at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show performing the song “Emotional Sickness”.