Rock Report 12/18/2020

Ozzy is teaming up with producer Andrew Watt again to put together a new album. Watt is the one Ozzy worked with to put together his last album Ordinary Man in just seven days. The new album is halfway done according to Watt and will feature guest appearances by Chad Smith, Taylor Hawkins, Robert Trujillo, and more. —NEW ALBUM DETAILS—
Serj Tankian, front man for System of a Down, has a documentary coming out in February called Truth to Power. According to the films description “[Truth to Power] follows Tankian down an unexpected path as his passion for human rights and activism led him to become a social justice organizer in Armenia” The film also features the rest of System of a Down, Tom Morello and Rick Rubin. Truth to Power is due out February 19th. —TRUTH TO POWER TRAILER—
Scott Stapp is going to channel his inner crooner and step in front of the camera for his first acting role. Stapp is set to play the chairman of the board, Frank Sinatra in an upcoming biopic about Ronald Reagan. Of his first time on set for the movie Stapp said in a recent interview “I was blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production.” The Reagan movie will be released in 2021. —FULL STORY—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes