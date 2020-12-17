Rock Report 12/17/2020

The new Foo Fighters song Shame Shame has toppled AC/DC’s Shot in the Dark for the top spot on the Billboard mainstream rock charts. With this number one, it makes a total of nine for the Foos and gives them a number one single in each of the last three decades. Shame Shame is the lead single from the new Foo Fighters album Medicine at Midnight which is due out on February 5th. —FULL STORY—
Not sure the world needs a limited series show about Tommy Lee and Pamela Andersons up and down relationship but, it looks like we’re going to get one anyway. Hulu has commissioned a limited series about their relationship with a working title of Pam and Tommy. The show is set to star Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, Lily James as Pam Anderson, and Seth Rogan as the guy who stole and leaked the stars personal sex tape. No word yet on when it’s due out. —SORDID DETAILS—
Themed pinball machines seem to be on the rise and are helping to revitalize the pinball industry. The latest collaboration sees Stern Pinball working with Led Zeppelin to create three different models featuring images and music from Led Zeppelins career. You can pick up your own Led Zeppelin pinball machine now at Stern Pinball dot com. —GRAB LED ZEPPLINS BALLS—
