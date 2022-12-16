Rock Report 12/16/22 – Tool, Ghost, and Motionless In White !

The annual rock and metal festival Welcome to Rockville has announced a stacked lineup of bands for the 2023 edition of the fest. Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and Pantera will be the headliners! Other scheduled acts include Deftones, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Queens of the Stone Age and many more.

Los Angeles has some crazy stuff happening. Someone dressed as Saint Nick is handing out Ghost merchandise. Earlier this week, people reported seeing a truck with Ghost’s logo on the screen driving around the City of Angels blasting the band’s 2019 track “Mary on a Cross,” giving out pieces of Ghost merch to all the good boys and girls who walked by.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has canceled its previously announced appearances in Brazil — including at this weekend’s Knotfest Brasil festival — “due to widespread and serious illness” within the band and crew.