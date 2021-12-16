Rock Report 12-16-21

Poison’s Bret Michaels is leading his namesake Michaels Entertainment Group in assisting those affected by the Dec. 10–11 tornado outbreak across the Southern United States and Ohio Valley.
The rock singer and his team are currently gathering items such as clothes, blankets and toys to deliver to tornado victims throughout Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Gibson Guitars on Tuesday (Dec. 14) released the first for-sale versions of Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine’s new signature instruments with the Tennessee-based guitar manufacturer.
However, the limited run of the debut model — the Dave Mustaine Gibson Flying V EXP, available in antique natural and silver metallic finishes — is already sold out on Gibson’s website. It was made available only by calling the Gibson Garage directly and placing an order. A larger production run is expected in February 2022.
John 5 and The Creatures have just announced a 27-date headlining ‘The Sinner’ tour with support coming from The Haxans at select shows.
The run finds the Rob Zombie guitarist out in support of his latest solo album, Sinner, which was released in October and lead by the singles “Que Pasa,” which featured a guest appearance from Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, and “Euphoria.”