Rock Report 12/15/22 – Ozzy, Pantera and Ghost !

Ozzy Osbourne is among a group of rock musicians who have collaborated on a Christmas song to raise money for a charity supporting people with cancer. Available to download and stream tomorrow titled “This Christmas Time”, which will benefit The Cancer Awareness Trust’s new Cancer Platform.

PANTERA frontman PhilAnselmo joined SEPULTURA onstage last night (Monday, December 12) at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile to perform the SEPULTURA classic “Arise”. Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

GHOST has released an official lyric video for the song “Mary On A Cross”. The clip, which was edited by Aaron Preusch, can be seen below. Last month, “Mary On A Cross” was certified gold by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for accumulating 500,000 certified units.