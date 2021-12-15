Rock Report 12-15-21

Tool drummer Danny Carey was arrested last night (December 12) following a physical altercation at Kansas City International Airport. Per TMZ, “Airport police responded Sunday night to a report of a disturbance between two men and when they got to the scene they arrested [Carey] and transported him to a nearby police station for booking.” TMZ added that Carey was “booked for misdemeanor assault” and that, “Cops tell us the police report is being forwarded to prosecutors for review, and potential charges will follow.”
Evanescence will be bowing out of the remaining dates on their run with Halestorm, Lilith Czar and Plush, citing multiple COVID-19 cases within their touring party. However, the band does intend to make up the dates, with the newly rescheduled stops have been announced on their website.
Beartooth have announced a 2022 U.S. tour dubbed The Below Tour Part 2, in support of their most recent album Below.
The tour is set to kick off March 26 in Fort Wayne, Ind. and will wrap up May 3 in Louisville, Ky. Joining Beartooth on the run are Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada and Erra. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, Dec. 17 at 10AM local time, with various pre-sales starting Dec. 14.