ROCK REPORT 12/15/2023…. Sublime…. Slipknot…. Prong/Voivod….

Source: YouTube

Sublime had a very special reunion this week in L.A. at a benefit concert for Bad Brains frontman H.R. who is in rough shape and can’t afford medical costs. The remaining members of Sublime performed with Jakob Nowell, who is the son of their original singer Bradley, who passed away from a heroin overdose back in ’96 when his son was only 11 months old. Check out the well known song “Santeria” with Jakob playing guitar and singing over at 95 WIIL Rock.com. It’s a bit eerie, considering that he sounds just like his pops!

Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan has fans freaking out right now because of a photo he posted on social media recently. The photo shows a pic of a new mask with no context behind it, leaving the assumption that it could mean one or two things. Either it is a tribute to a former member, (being that the mask looks similar to Joey Jordison’s old one) or that it will be the face of a new member joining the group.

And finally, Voivod and Prong have announced a co-headlining tour coming up next year, with them making a couple stops in the WIIL Rock listening area. One in Milwaukee at the Rave/Eagles Club on Saturday, February 29th and then at Thalia Hall in Chi-town on Wednesday, March 20th.