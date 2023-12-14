ROCK REPORT 12/14/2023…. Amon Amarth…. Nikki Sixx…. Death Angel….

Source: YouTube

Amon Amarth who are ready to embark on a tour, have released a brand new video for the song “Saxons And Vikings” off the bands current album “The Great Heathen Army”. The video features British metal legend Biff Byford, along with his bandmates, facing off against the Swedish group as if it were a real confrontation between two different Viking clans. Check it out for yourself over at 95 WIIL Rock.com.

Nikki Sixx, who spent most of his life representing “Sex, drugs and Rock n’ Roll”, has moved out to the ‘Cowboy State’ of Wyoming with his family. In a recent interview, the bass player says that it is a great place to raise his young daughter, along with helping to clear his head and reset. I’m thinking his new motto should be… “Steers, deer, and gettin’ old”!

And finally, Bay area thrashers Death Angel are putting on their annual X-mas show in San Fran on December 21st and 22nd. Even though the show is sold out, the band is making it available for fans to stream on line. I might just have to get me a Death Angel tree topper to get me into the holiday spirit for the occasion!