Rock Report 12/14/2020

Grey Daze has announced they will be releasing a new EP featuring the late Chester Bennington’s vocals. The new 5 song offering is called Amends…Stripped and features new acoustic instrumentation along with Benningtons original vocal takes. To get a little taste you can check out the stripped down version of Shouting Out via digital outlets now. —MORE DAZE—
Vicky Cornell has released a new Chris Cornell covers album that was recorded and finished back in 2016. According to Cornell the reason she decided to release the covers album, titled No One Sings Like You Anymore, is because “I, for one, felt this desperate need to celebrate this Christmas with Chris, and at the same time, give something back to his fans,” The new album is available everywhere now. —TRACK LIST AND MORE TO THE STORY—
Last Thursday was the start of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah. To celebrate Dave Grohl teamed up with multi-instrumentalist and producer Greg Kurstin to perform eight nights of cover songs from Jewish artists called the Hanukkah sessions. They started with the Beastie Boys, then moved on to Drake, Mountain, and then last nights offering Peaches. You can see all of their past performances and new offerings on the Foo Fighters youtube page. The next video in the Hanukkah Sessions drops tonight at 7pm. —THE HANUKKAH SESSIONS—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes