Rock Report 12/13/22 – RATM, Tool and Pantera !

When Rage Against the Machine returned to the road this summer, they did so with bassist Tim Commerford dealing with some health issues that were not publicly disclosed. But Commerford recently revealed to Spin that he’s been dealing with prostate cancer and that he learned about the diagnosis and had treatment for it before this past summer’s tour took place.

Tool are no strangers to putting out weirdly imaginative and elaborate paraphernalia for their records. So, it only makes sense that they’re about to commemorate 2006’s 10,000 Days with a fetus skull statue, right? The band unveiled the limited edition “Fetus Skull Maquette” – as they call it – this past Friday via social media

Rex Brown was forced to miss Pantera’s fourth comeback show at Knotfest Chile due to “health problems” and bassist Derek Engemann stepped into the role in his absence for most of the set, with former Down guitarist Bobby Lundgraf also helping out toward the end of the night. The festival issued a statement which has since been deleted from social media pages.