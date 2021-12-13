Rock Report 12-13-21

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor is set to star in the upcoming horror film Rucker. The movie will be released just in time for the new year, on January 4, 2022 via Giant Pictures. You can check out the official trailer
After canceling two shows on their current U.K. tour due to singer Chris Jericho being hospitalized, Fozzy will be going ahead with the run’s final concert tonight (Dec. 12), but with a little added twist. Jericho was reportedly ordered by doctors not to sing tonight for medical reasons, and so the evening will be transformed into the “Ultimate Fozzy Fan Fest.”
The show will kick off with a world-exclusive premiere listening party of Fozzy’s upcoming album Boombox, which isn’t officially out until April 15, 2022. Fans will be able to hear 12 new songs for the first time with the band members themselves.
Smashing Pumpkins bandleader Billy Corgan has joined Cameo, the video-sharing app where fans can pay a fee to have a participating celebrity send a personalized video message to themselves or others.
He’s not the first rocker to offer Cameo greetings — Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, among other rock stars, also make them available to fans. But Corgan’s Cameo engagement is for charity and for a limited time only. Proceeds will benefit PAWS Chicago, Corgan’s preferred non-profit animal shelter