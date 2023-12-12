ROCK REPORT 12/12/2023…. Falling In Reverse…. Pop Evil…. Slipknot….

Falling In Reverse’s Ronnie Radke took to his social media Saturday to voice his frustration and disappointment with a venue the band played at the night before….and for once, in my opinion, he has a solid point! The singer stated that the Armory in Minneapolis wanted to take 25% gross from all the merch the band sold at the show, so what did Radke do? He refused to sell any, saying that in his eyes, it’s criminal and that there is no reason for a venue to take a percentage of a bands merch sales.

Drummer Hayley Cramer has announced her departure from Pop Evil. Cramer posted on her fan page that the time has come for her to part ways with the band and that the decision did not come lightly. Cramer also said that she has reached a point where she wants to branch out and do different things.

And finally, Slipknot will be celebrating 25 years next year and have just announced the first batch of shows to celebrate the anniversary. The band will start out with 11 shows in Europe, with North American shows to come at a later date. Once they announce them shows….we will be the first to let you know.