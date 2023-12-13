ROCK REPORT 12/12/2023…. David Lee Roth…. Black Veil Brides…. Social Distortion/Bad Religion…

Source: YouTube

It’s that time of year and all sorts of artists are releasing holiday music, including David Lee Roth who just released a song called “Talking Christmas Blues”. The track that you can check out over at 95 WIIL Rock.com features the Van Halen singer speaking over an acoustic guitar and harmonica.

Black Veil Brides have announced a North American tour that will kick off on April 25th of next year. The “Bleeders” tour will have the bands Creeper, Dark Divine and Ghostkid opening up the shows with them making a stop at Concord Music Hall in Chicago Friday, May 3rd.

And finally, I’m going to end your rock report with another show announcement. Punk legends Social Distortion and Bad Religion just announced a co-headlining tour for next year as well, with the two acts hitting the The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 14th and then Salt Shed in Chi-town on Saturday, the 18th.