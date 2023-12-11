ROCK REPORT 12/11/2023…. Puddle of Mudd…. Mammoth WVH… Bruce Dickinson….

Looks like Puddle of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin wants to cross over and dabble a bit into writing some country tunes. I say go Wes! Nothing more country than writing a song about the time you got arrested trying to break in to a house you once owned that got foreclosed!! Luv It!

Wolfgang Van Halen got a bit of a surprise last Friday when original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony showed up in Vegas at one of the Mammoth WVH show’s. It had been awhile since the pair had seen each other with all the Van Halen BS… but Wolfie, who has stayed out of all the drama…posted a pic on his social with the caption…”Love Ya Mikey!” Rock’ N’ Roll Brutha!

And finally, Bruce Dickinson just got married for the third time and says that the coolest thing about the wedding was that his kids and his wife’s parents showed up for the wedding, oh yeah…and that his wifes 103 year old grandma stayed home. I cannot believe I just shared that with you… I’m sorry….it was spur of the moment… Want to know the coolest thing about my wedding?!? Details to come!