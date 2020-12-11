Rock Report 12/11/2020

Everyone is looking to 2021 to save us from the dumpster fire that is 2020 including Korn guitarist Brian Head Welch. According to him Korn has some big things planned for 2021 but he didn’t specify what those things were he just said “2021 is gonna be a year of greatness for all of us, it’s gonna be so, so amazing. Please let the shows happen!” —SOURCE MATERIAL—
Tommy Vext of Bad Wolves seems to bit in a bit of trouble. His ex-girlfriend Whitney Johns has accused him of physically assaulting her multiple times. The matter will be decided in court and Vext said of it in a recent tweet “Not even worth addressing this fake news bs” —IN TOMMY’S WORDS—
Christmas is the holiday that gets all the play, all the songs, all the glitz and glamour. With that in mind Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters is bringing some of that panache to Hanukkah. Grohl kicked off a new song series last night called the Hanukkah Sessions where he covers 8 jewish artists over the 8 nights of Hanukkah. Of the event Grohl tweeted “Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS, so hold on to your tuchuses…we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims.” You can check them out on the Foo Fighters YouTube page. —EIGHT CRAZY LICKS—
