Rock Report 12-10-21

After FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl called out a fan near the front who bore a resemblance to the KISS bassist/vocalist, Dave addressed the real Simmons, standing off stage right. Simmons, wearing a face mask, walked out and waved to the crowd and apparently handed Grohl a bill as a token of his gratitude.
SEVENDUST will release a digital expanded edition of its latest album, “Blood & Stone”, on December 10. “Blood & Stone Deluxe” contains five new tracks, including three never-before-released remixes and two newly recorded songs.
To coincide with the announcement of “Blood & Stone Deluxe”, SEVENDUST has released a visualizer for “What You’ve Become (Justin deBlieck Remix)”.
IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson spoke to BBC Radio Scotland’s “The Afternoon Show” about his upcoming spoken-word gig at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on December 10. Asked if it takes a different type of courage to stand in a front of an audience without a backing band and a huge production, Dickinson said, “It’s terrifying. It’s absolutely terrifying!