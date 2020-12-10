Rock Report 12/10/2020

AC/DC premiered their new video for their song Demon Fire yesterday. It’s a primarily a computer generated cartoon with splashes of the members of AC/DC recorded live remotely. The video also contains some hidden messages. You can check it out now on YouTube. Demon Fire is the latest single from AC/DC’s new album Power Up. —FIRE UP THE VIDEO—
Since covid-19 post-poned My Chemical Romances reunion tour the 2000’s emo band teamed up with makeup company HipDot to make sure all their fans have enough make-up when they come back around next year. The My Chemical Romance make-up line is available today at HipDot dot com and if you grab yours within the next 72 hours you will also receive some form of surprise. —MY CHEMICAL-FREE MAKEUP—
Recently Miley Cyrus covered Hole’s 1994 single Doll Parts. Courtney Love responded to Cyrus’s cover on Instagram by telling the story of how Doll Parts came to be. The only part of the story that can be told here is “ I wrote “Doll Parts” while in the bathroom at a friend’s house party in Cambridge, Massachusetts as “people were pounding on the door.” —ALL THE SORDID DETAILS—
