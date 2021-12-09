Rock Report 12-09-21

Danny Wimmer Presents has revealed the full lineup for the 2022 Welcome to Rockville festival, which is set to take place in Daytona Beach, Fla. Guns N’ Roses, Korn, Foo Fighters and KISS will headline the event, which will also feature performances from Megadeth, Shinedown, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Spiritbox, Ministry, Mammoth WVH and more.
Welcome to Rockville will serve as DWP’s first festival in 2022, taking place May 19 through the 22 at the Daytona International Speedway.
They say that dogs are the only things in this world that love you more than they love themselves. Slash’s latest single with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, “Fill My World,” was actually written from the perspective of a dog.
The guitarist explained that he came up with the opening riff and chord changes in his studio, and recorded it to show to the rest of the band.