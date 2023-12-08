ROCK REPORT 12/08/2023…. Def Leppard/Journey…. Blur…. Sebastian Bach

Source: YouTube

Def Leppard and Journey have announced a co-headlining stadium tour next summer. The two bands will kick off the 23-city tour on July 6th with Heart, Cheap Trick, and the Steve Miller band sharing the opener duties that will vary from show to show. The tour will be making a stop at Wrigley Field on Monday July 15th.

Blur frontman, Damon Albarn says that the band is going on a hiatus until further notice. In a new interview, the singer said that it was too much for him and that it was time to wrap up the campaign. Alburn, who is also one of the masterminds behind the group Gorillaz, stated that he wants to concentrate on an opera he’s working on that will be revealed in Paris next year, along with working on some new Gorillaz music.

And finally, not only was Sebastian Bach revealed as Tiki on the popular show “The Masked Singer” this past Wednesday, he has now dropped a new tune with a video to go along with it titled “What Do I Got To Lose?”