ROCK REPORT 12/07/2023…. Black Stone Cherry/Saint Asonia… Aaron Lewis… Jelly Roll….

Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia have announced a co-headlining tour that will take place in February and March. The 17 show run will have the band Any Given Sin as the opener for the two acts, with them making a stop at The Rave/Eagles Club on Saturday February 23rd. For details and tickets…head on over to 95 WIIL ROck.com.

Aaron Lewis has postponed the rest of his 2023 “American Patriot” acoustic tour due to his doctors orders. According to 52 year old Lewis, after 150-plus shows last year, his voice needs some well deserved rest. I guess you can say his pipes are “Straind”. I hope you get that one!!

And finally, come to find out the Black Keys were recently interviewed about rumors that the duo might have had some “beef” with Jelly Roll back in 2010. According to the Keys drummer Patrick Carney, Jelly for some reason overheard something being said at a show and thought Carney was talking smack, which lead to Jelly approaching Carney and asking him if they wanted to go at it… The drummers response was “Nope.. I’m good!” I’m thinking he didn’t want to be a “Dead Man Walking!”