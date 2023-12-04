ROCK REPORT 12/04/2023….KISS…. STYX/Foreigner…. David Lee Roth….

Source: YouTube

Yep… KISS back in the news… During the encore at the bands final performance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday Night they announced that KISS will now continue as avatars. Paul Stanley told the crowd that they weren’t going anywhere, and that fans will see the band in all different things, including your dreams. Not my cup of tea…but I can just imagine some of you lady’s (or dudes if that’s your thing) openly inviting Gene and his lizard tongue to hang out in the middle of the night.

STYX and Foreigner have announced that they will be teaming up for a tour this summer with special guest John Waite. If you would like to get your “Mr. Roboto” fix on…The “Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour” will be making a stop at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on August 24th.

And finally, David Lee Roth has shared a new solo version of the Van Halen Classic “Jump”. Diamond Dave was proud to announce that he didn’t use samples or auto-tune while recording the classic. After listening to it…. I’m thinking he should have!