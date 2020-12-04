Rock Report 12/04/2020

Metallica has just released a new version of their Metallica Monopoly Set. The new version has you traveling the world acquiring cities and venues. And there is no top hat here, new Metallica player tokens include the Ride the Lightning electric chair, Lady Justice, and more. Perfect for the Metallica fan in your life and only 39.99. —METAPOLY—
For the guitar enthusiast on your list, Slash has introduced a new addition to his signature Gibson guitar collection. It’s called Gibson Slash Victoria Less Paul Standard Goldtop electric guitar. The new Slash guitar is available now. You may not be able to play like Slash but at least you can play what he plays. —SOURCE STORY—
On the topic of guitars, recently Juliens Auctions had 3 of the late Eddie Van Halen’s guitars up for auction as a part of their Icons and Idols Trilogy: Rock N Roll sale. The three guitars pulled in a combined total of $422,000 with EVH’s most iconic guitar, the customized red Kramer embossed with white and black stripes, bringing the highest bid of the night at $231,250. —THAT’S A LOT OF CASH—
