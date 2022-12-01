Rock Report 12/01/22 – Tommy Lee and Taproot !

A home that Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee owns in tony Calabasas, Calif., has been burglarized and thrashed. TMZ is reporting that the break-in happened last week at a mansion that Lee has been trying to sell off and on since 2016. It is not Lee’s current residence.

Welcome (back), Taproot! Fans can look forward to the members of the nu-metal era band hopping back up onstage in 2023, participating in the Blue Ridge Rock Festival. This will be the first time the band has gotten together in ten years.