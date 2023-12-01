ROCK REPORT 12/01/2023….. KISS…. Milwaukee Metalfest…. The Pogues….

Source: YouTube

KISS are playing their last two shows ever tonight and tomorrow at Madison Square Garden in New York, and the “Big Apple” is representing! Along with all kinds of KISS related activities going on throughout the city, the world famous Empire State Building is putting on a KISS themed music-to-light show. Check it out over at 95 WIIL Rock.com

A few more acts have been added to next years iconic Milwaukee Metalfest. The three day festival that kicks off May 17th at The Rave/Eagles Club revealed a few months earlier that Mr. Bungle, Hatebreed, and Metal Church would be a few of the bands playing, but have now added Avatar and Lacuna Coil with more to come.

And finally, Shane MacGowan who was the frontman for the Irish band The Pogues passed away yesterday at the age of 65. The Pogues were best known for their holiday hit “Fairytale Of New York”.