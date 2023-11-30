ROCK REPORT 12/01/2023…. Danzig…. Pearl Jam… Rolling Stones….

Source: YouTube

Glen Danzig has put out a film paying homage to classic vampire movies and classic Italian spaghetti Westerns. “Death Rider In The House Of Vampires” takes place at a vampire sanctuary in the middle of the desert and has plenty of blood, babes, and boobs.

Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron says that the band has a new album mixed, mastered, and ready to go, but at the moment is not sure when the release date will be. He said its up to “the powers that be” to figure out when the album is gonna come out, along with a tour and all that kind of stuff.

And finally, the Stones are hitting the road to support the bands new album "Hackney Diamonds" and have added a second night to their stop at Soldier Field this summer. Night number two will be on Sunday June 30th