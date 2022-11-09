Rock Report 11/9/22 – Jerry Cantrell, Smashing Pumpkins, and System Of A Down !

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a music video that really caught our attention, but Jerry Cantrell succeeded with that when he released an incredibly bizarre video for the song “Prism of Doubt.” This is the most WTF video we’ve seen in years, so buckle up and make sure no one can see your screen that you wouldn’t want to have to do a lot of explaining to.

During a drum solo during at a The Smashing Pumpkins show in Milwaukee, frontman Billy Corgan was caught on video eating some kind of chip from a cup. Fans of the band on YouTube had a field day commenting on what he was chowing down on and made some terrific Smashing Pumpkins snack-puns.

If 2022 was a dream come true for emo fans, then 2023 will be for nu-metal fans, as System of a Down, Korn, Deftones and some other big-name acts are scheduled to perform at the brand new Sick New World nu-metal festival in May. The concept of the event seems similar to that of the When We Were Young Festival, sticking to a niche genre of music and recruiting all the biggest names that have represented it over the years. In addition to System of a Down, Korn and Deftones, Incubus, Evanescence , Chevelle, and Papa Roach.